CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is set to make his first start in a regular season game on Labor Day evening when the Tigers face Duke in Durham.

The sophomore has been able to see a noticeable difference in attitude between the 2023 team and the 2022 team.

Klubnik pointed to the fact that there is more joy within the program, something that is not always the case during the August grind when hot weather and full pads are not always a combination that leads to joy.