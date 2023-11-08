x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Clemson Tigers

A second August in orange, Antonio Williams has made strides on and off the field

Dutch Fork graduate Antonio Williams talks about how he has grown in several areas as he prepares to kick off his sophomore season at Clemson.

More Videos

CLEMSON, S.C. — After leading Clemson in receiving as a freshman, Antonio Williams is gearing up for year two.

The Dutch Fork graduate candidly admitted this week that his transition from high school to college was not the smoothest.

While Williams was immersed in trying to navigate the challenges of his first season of college football, he would sometimes take a class or two off. Williams says he was so overwhelmed and exhausted with off-season conditioning, he would either show up late for class or not at all.

But knowing what awaits him on a daily basis, Williams says he is better prepared to handle all the demands of college, not just the football-related obligations.

Before You Leave, Check This Out