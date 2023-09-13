Swinney says his starting quarterback will get "better, better and better"

Two games into the 2023 season and Dabo Swinney talks about the progress Cade Klubnik has made in his two games in the Garrett Riley offense.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney estimates that in the first two games, Cade Klubnik has played really well with the exception of about five plays.

Two really bad plays stick out for Swinney - the pick-6 against Charleston and the 4th and 8 against Duke.

In that season opener, Clemson was trailed 21-7 with the ball near the 50, On fourth and eight, Klubnik made a run for it, hoping to pick up the first down with his legs. But just before he reached the necessary yardage, Klubnik started his slide which meant the officials marked the play dead right there, before a first down was reached. Duke was called for targeting on the play but with the play over, that penalty was a dead-ball penalty. It was a painful lesson for Klubnik who knew immediately he could have picked up the first down if he had delayed his slide just for another second.

Swinney says he expects those two plays will not reappear any time soon if ever.

"He's made a couple of plays in the first two games that hopefully, he will never make again for the rest of his career," Swinney said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

"And that was the fourth and eight and just the awful play last week."