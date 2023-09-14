x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Clemson Tigers

Hunter Helms explains why he did not follow the parade to the transfer portal

Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms met the media this week and he was asked about his decision to stay with the Tiger program instead of searching for greener pastures

More Videos

Back in May, Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms earned his degree in construction science and management.

The former News19 Player of the Week from Gray Collegiate Academy is in his fourth year in the Tiger program. He could have entered the NCAA transfer portal in search of more playing time.

But Helms decided to remain in the Tiger program and his experience in the quarterback room  makes him the most veteran player in that quarterback room. He is currently listed as the backup to Cade Klubnik on the depth chart.

Before You Leave, Check This Out