Hunter Helms explains why he did not follow the parade to the transfer portal

Back in May, Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms earned his degree in construction science and management.
The former News19 Player of the Week from Gray Collegiate Academy is in his fourth year in the Tiger program. He could have entered the NCAA transfer portal in search of more playing time.
But Helms decided to remain in the Tiger program and his experience in the quarterback room makes him the most veteran player in that quarterback room. He is currently listed as the backup to Cade Klubnik on the depth chart.