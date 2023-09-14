Hunter Helms explains why he did not follow the parade to the transfer portal

Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms met the media this week and he was asked about his decision to stay with the Tiger program instead of searching for greener pastures

Back in May, Clemson quarterback Hunter Helms earned his degree in construction science and management.

The former News19 Player of the Week from Gray Collegiate Academy is in his fourth year in the Tiger program. He could have entered the NCAA transfer portal in search of more playing time.