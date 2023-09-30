Plan C for Clemson, the Tigers adjust their goals after two tough losses in the ACC

With their chances of playing for an ACC Championship all but over, Clemson has at least eight regular season games left to salvage something from this 2023 season.

CLEMSON, S.C. — With losses to Duke and Florida State, Clemson finds itself out of the running for the CFB Playoff after four games.

The chances of winning an ACC Championship are slim at best barring collapses by the aforementioned teams. So with that being said, what is next for Clemson. Head coach Dabo Swinney says sometimes, plans are altered and it's best to adjust and make the best of the situation.

“You might have to get a new dream,” Swinney said earlier this week at his Tuesday news conference.

“Sometimes we all have dreams. Sometimes you’ve gotta get a new dream. As a person of faith, we all make our plans in life, but God orders our steps. I’ve had a lot of great plans along the way. But God had a different plan. And that’s what my life has taught me. You just walk it out.”

Clemson will try to take that modest first step of putting the pieces back together when it faces Syracuse at noon inside the JMA Wireless Dome.