Clemson gets ready for Labor Day night in Durham

The Tigers are back on the road during Labor Day for the second consecutive season.

For the second consecutive season, Clemson will open the season with an ACC road game on the first Monday in September.

After kicking off the 2022 season in Atlanta against Georgia Tech, the Tigers will be in Durham this Monday for a Labor Day showdown against Duke. This will mark the first trip to Duke for the Tigers since 2012.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is chasing his 100th career win in ACC regular-season play. The only other coach to reach that milestone was the late Florida State legend Bobby Bowden.