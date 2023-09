The Tigers have been plagued by various miscues in their first two games, mistakes which the head coach hopes will serve as a learning tool for his team.

In the loss to Duke and the win over Charleston Southern, the Tigers have suffered more than a few glaring mistakes in all three areas.

Head coach Dabo Swinney understands mistakes will be made, but he also has a message to his team of keeping those mistakes to a minimum.

"We always say, 'don't lose to Clemson', like let's take care of the things we can control," said Swinney.

"You want to minimize the things that make winning harder."