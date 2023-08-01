Clemson is the preseason pick to win the ACC Championship

The Tigers are expected to hoist the ACC Championship trophy in Charlotte for a second consecutive December.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If the ACC preseason media poll is accurate, Clemson will win the league championship for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.

The ACC preseason media poll was conducted by a vote of a media panel plus those who attended the ACC Football Kickoff last week in Charlotte. A total of 176 media voters participated in the poll.

Clemson was predicted to earn the 2023 ACC championship on 103 ballots. Florida State compiled 67 first-place votes. North Carolina (5) and NC State (1) also earned first-place votes.

The Tigers led the ACC poll with 2,370 points, while Florida State was second with 2,304 points. North Carolina was third with 1,981 points, and NC State nabbed fourth with 1,662 points.

Miami was in fifth with 1,553 points with Duke and Pitt tied for sixth with 1,511 points each. Louisville (1,344) was eighth in the preseason poll, while Wake Forest (1,181) was ninth. Syracuse (826), Virginia Tech (678), Georgia Tech (633), Boston College (561) and Virginia (365) completed the poll.

The 2023 ACC schedule features a new model which has eliminated the Atlantic and Coastal divisions. This year's ACC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage.

The Tigers went 11-3 in 2022 which marked their 12th consecutive season of 10 or more wins. Their 11th win was a 39-10 decision over North Carolina in the ACC Championship.

2023 ACC Preseason Poll

1. Clemson (103), 2370

2. Florida State (67), 2304

3. North Carolina (5), 1981

4. NC State (1), 1662

5. Miami, 1553

T6. Duke, 1511

T6. Pitt, 1511

8. Louisville, 1344

9. Wake Forest, 1181

10. Syracuse, 826

11. Virginia Tech, 678

12. Georgia Tech, 633

13. Boston College, 561

14. Virginia, 365