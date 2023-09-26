Swinney expects to lead his team out of the valley

With a 2-2 record, 0-2 in the ACC, the Tigers have at least eight more chances to salvage something from the 2023 season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — No one inside the Clemson camp thought the Tigers would be winless in the ACC with a 2-2 overall record.

But turnovers caused the team's demise in Durham and that would prove to be the case against Florida State as Clemson fell 31-24 in overtime.

It remains to be seen how the team will perform this Saturday at Syracuse but all indications are that the players are looking to take their frustrations out on the next opponent.

They are a pissed off team,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said at his Tuesday news conference.

“You only get twelve opportunities to play, and you work all year for it. You feel like you have missed out on a huge opportunity.”

So after four games, Clemson is already eliminated from the national championship conversation. But there are eight opportunities left in the regular season and there is that long streak of consecutive seasons of double-digit wins. Swinney has reached 10 or more wins for the last 12 straight seasons.

“You just get up. What are you going to do about it,” Swinney said.