Clemson looks for 15th straight win over Wake Forest, Swinney to tie school record

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is looking for its 15th straight win over Wake Forest and Tigers coach Dabo Swinney seeks his school-record tying 165th victory when the teams play on Saturday.
Swinney has not lost to the Demon Deacons in a coaching career that began midseason 2008 when he replaced Tommy Bowden after a 12-7 loss at Wake Forest. That was the Demon Deacons last time defeating the Tigers.
Swinney can tie the late Frank Howard for most wins in school history with a victory over Wake Forest.
Clemson freshman receiver Tyler Brown had career highs of nine catches for 153 yards in the win at Syracuse. Brown's yards were the most by a Tigers freshman since Justyn Ross had 153 in the 44-16 national championship win over Alabama in January 2019.