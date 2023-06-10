x
Clemson Tigers

Clemson looks for 15th straight win over Wake Forest, Swinney to tie school record

Clemson returns to Death Valley for Saturday's ACC contest against Wake Forest. The Tigers are hoping to head into their open date with a solid performance.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is looking for its 15th straight win over Wake Forest and Tigers coach Dabo Swinney seeks his school-record tying 165th victory when the teams play on Saturday. 

Swinney has not lost to the Demon Deacons in a coaching career that began midseason 2008 when he replaced Tommy Bowden after a 12-7 loss at Wake Forest. That was the Demon Deacons last time defeating the Tigers. 

Swinney can tie the late Frank Howard for most wins in school history with a victory over Wake Forest. 

Clemson freshman receiver Tyler Brown had career highs of nine catches for 153 yards in the win at Syracuse. Brown's yards were the most by a Tigers freshman since Justyn Ross had 153 in the 44-16 national championship win over Alabama in January 2019.

