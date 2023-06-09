Days after the loss to Duke, Clemson turns its focus to Charleston Southern

CLEMSON, S.C. — In the aftermath of Clemson's 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday, the Clemson coaches and players had to watch the game on film to see what they experienced the other night in terms of those mistakes that allowed the Blue Devils to have a massive celebration at Wallace Wade Stadium.
While the expected criticism was directed at the Tigers, the head coach spent part of Wednesday's interview session installing some positivity in a week where there shouldn't be any.
The offense generated just one touchdown but brutal turnovers at the door of the end zone aided that futility. Seeing his team move the ball has given the head coach confidence as the season moves along.
"If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won't lose another game," Swinney said Wednesday.
"Simple as that. I'll sign up for that right now."
Clemson moved the ball inside the Duke 10-yard line on its first three possessions of the second half, but failed to score each time due to two fumbles and a turnover on downs. Swinney's point is if his offense will do the routine things, then the points will come.