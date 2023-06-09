Days after the loss to Duke, Clemson turns its focus to Charleston Southern

The Tigers will look to even their record and in the process, build on the positives that occurred Monday night, positives that were overshadowed by the final score.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — In the aftermath of Clemson's 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday, the Clemson coaches and players had to watch the game on film to see what they experienced the other night in terms of those mistakes that allowed the Blue Devils to have a massive celebration at Wallace Wade Stadium.

While the expected criticism was directed at the Tigers, the head coach spent part of Wednesday's interview session installing some positivity in a week where there shouldn't be any.

The offense generated just one touchdown but brutal turnovers at the door of the end zone aided that futility. Seeing his team move the ball has given the head coach confidence as the season moves along.

"If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won't lose another game," Swinney said Wednesday.

"Simple as that. I'll sign up for that right now."