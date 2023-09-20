Clemson looks to keep its ACC Championship hopes alive with a win over #4 Florida State

But three games into the season and it's Florida State who has staked out the position as the favorite in the ACC.

The Seminoles are ranked fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 and third in the Coaches Poll. The Tigers are unranked in the AP poll and 23rd in the Coaches Poll.

With a loss at Duke to open the season and barring something out of the ordinary, Clemson would need a win over the Seminoles to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive. This year, the top two teams in the league will square off in Charlotte for the ACC Championship. So far, FSU is one of the teams expected to be there. A win Saturday would certainly help the Tigers enhance their chances of playing on that first Saturday in December.