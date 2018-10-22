CLEMSON, SC — The first Top 25 Ap Poll of the year came out today and Clemson is ranked 22. It's the first time they've been ranked in the preseason poll since 2009.

The Tigers are coming off their fourth sweet 16 appearance under Brad Brownell and they won a record 11 ACC games last season as well.

Top guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed are back and returners Elijah Thomas and Aamir Sims are projected to have big years.

Kansas, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Duke and UVA make up the top 5. Five SEC teams and and 6 other ACC teams are ranked.

The Tigers will be on CBS March 9th against No.16 Syracuse.

© 2018 WLTX