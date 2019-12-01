CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Tiger fans will soon have a way to literally taste victory in a few weeks.

The school and Coca-Cola representatives revealed the 2018 National Champion commemorative Coke cans during the title parade and ceremony up in Clemson Saturday.

The cans are stamped with a logo that says "2018 National Champions" and has the Tigers logo on them.

Aimee Cox, the Director of Sponsorship for Coke, said the cans went into production as soon as the Tigers won the title over Alabama last Monday night. The Bishopville Chamber of Commerce posted on their Facebook page that the plant there is helping make the cans.

The cans will be available to purchase at most grocery stores beginning the week of January 21. They'll be available in 12 ounce cans in six packs only.

Clemson's had something special to hang on to from Coke twice before when they've won it all, both in 2017 and back in 1981.

