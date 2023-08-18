Clemson quarterback is a candidate for a Texas-based award

Cade Klubnik is on the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award which is named after the former Houston Oilers running back.

TYLER, Texas — The eleventh annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List has been released and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is on the list.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.

Klubnik is a native of Austin and was the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year along with being rated by several publications as the top quarterback prospect in the country for 2021.