QB Cade Klubnik settles into Clemson rotation

The Tigers come into the 2021 season with an experienced veteran and a highly touted newcomer competing for the starting quarterback job.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson kicked off preseason drills Friday afternoon with plenty of heat weather-wise and hype-wise as freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik took part in his first August workout.

A 5-star prospect who was named the national player of the year, Klubnik has been on campus since January and his physical improvement is already evident. He came to Clemson weighing 179 pounds but head coach Dabo Swinney says the Texas native is already up to 197 pounds, a benefit of enrolling early.

Swinney says Klubnik could be ready to play in week one if he were needed, another benefit of coming in January. But the incumbent at quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei, has dropped more than 20 pounds as he looks to improve on a 2021 season that saw the offense struggle at times.

The first test for both quarterbacks is Monday night, September 5, when Clemson plays at Georgia Tech.