Lexington, Winnsboro natives are a part of Clemson softball history

Graduates of White Knoll High School and Richard Winn Academy are a part of the first Clemson softball team to host an NCAA regional.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson softball program has made great strides since beginning competition in 2020.

That inaugural season was cut short due to the pandemic so it wasn't until 2021 when Clemson played a full season and the team earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

In 2022, more history for the program as Clemson secured its first regional at home and two local products have had a front-row seat to the historic weekend.

Bailey Taylor is a Richard Winn Academy graduate who transferred to Clemson from Troy. Hannah Goodwin is a product of White Knoll High School and came to Clemson after helping the Timberwolves win the program's first state championship.