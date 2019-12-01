CLEMSON, S.C. — It's was a party in Tigertown Saturday as the Clemson Tigers partied with a few thousand of their fans to celebrate their national championship.

Fans lines the streets of Clemson in the cold temperatures to get a glimpse of the team that defeated Alabama 44-16 last Monday.

They weren't disappointed.

"The 2018 team is the best ever," Swinney told fans who showed up for the. big event. "Drop the mic. The best ever. And they have set a standard for all future teams."

The parade included players, coaches, administrators, special invited guests, the Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and more.

It began at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street and proceeded to Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field before taking a right onto Calhoun Drive and onto Fort Hill Street.

After weaving their way through the campus, the team arrived at Clemson's Memorial Stadium. As they do for each home game, the team rubbed Howard's Rock, then came down the hill.

A large stage was set up for players to sit on as the school showed fans their hardware: the national championship trophy, coach Dabo Swinney's Bear

Bryant Award for best coach, and even the commemorative Coke cans that fans will soon be able to buy in stores.

Christian Wilkins, Clemson's heart and soul this season, rode with a box of doughnuts to the stadium, throwing some to the crowd along the way. He and fellow All-American defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell were caught on the stadium video board taking victory cigars from wrappers and putting the unlit stogies to their mouths as they broke out in conspiratorial laughter.

Wilkins had a tearful outburst on national TV following the 44-16 rout of Alabama on Monday night in Santa Clara, California. He wanted to clear the air on that one.

"I'm not sorry I cried," he said. "I'm sorry I'm such an ugly crier."

Swinney lauded his players for their diligence in having the highest grade-point average in team history and for their fortitude in dealing of with the death of teammate C.J. Fuller to blood clots this past October.

"These trophies do not define us," he said. "Our culture defines us."

The celebration isn't over yet. On Monday, the team travels to Washington, D.C. where they've been invited by President Trump to the White House. The last time they met the President, after their last title in 2017, the team gave him a custom jersey.

