CLEMSON, S.C. — The city of Clemson is throwing a party as the Clemson Tigers try to win their second national title in three years.

Clemson has suspended open container laws for five hours and is closing downtown streets for a party Monday night.

Adults over 21 can buy wristbands to drink openly and watch the Tigers play Alabama on big television screens.

Police say they won't let people bring their own beer or booze. Drinks can only be carried in cups, not in bottles or cans.

In Clemson's 2016 and 2017 appearances in the title game, streets remained open with bars packed to capacity. The party spilled outside when the game ended.

Clemson police said in a news release that it won't let people climb on light poles, flip cars or riot.