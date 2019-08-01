Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Clemson Tigers were flying high after winning the College Football playoff national championship. Now their logo is too--hundred of feet over the capital of South Carolina.

The Tigers flag was hoisted up the flagpole at the top of the South Carolina State House a few hours after the team's 44-16 blowout win over Alabama. The orange and white standard that has their paw print logo is underneath the U.S. flag and the South Carolina state flag. 

It's a traditional honor given to the state's universities after they win a national championship in sports. In 2017, Clemson got the same treatment when they won their last title. The University of South Carolina has been honored for their baseball two titles and the women's basketball championship. And Coastal Carolina also got their due after their win in the College World Series.

Clemson Football will conduct a full celebration with fans on Saturday, Jan. 12, when the team holds its Celebration of Champions parade. 

Clemson's win over Alabama Monday night gave the Tigers their third national championship overall, and second in the last three years.

The Tigers finished the season 15-0, becoming the first team to win a national championship, go undefeated, and win 15 games in Division I history. 

