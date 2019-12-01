CLEMSON, S.C. — The official bobblehead commemorating the Clemson Tiger's national championship victory has been unveiled.
It features the Tiger mascot standing with a replica of the National Championship Trophy.
We're told that the Clemson 2016 Championship Bobblehead was the company's second highest selling bobblehead.
Pre-orders are underway, and cost $40. For more information, visit their Bobblehead Hall of Fame website.
