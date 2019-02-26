COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney told South Carolina lawmakers they don't have to like each other all the time, but they need to be a team.

Swinney was invited Tuesday to speak to a joint session of the General Assembly after his Tigers won the national championship with a 44-16 win over Alabama on Jan. 7.

Swinney told lawmakers his team disagreed at times last season, like when he chose to start Trevor Lawrence over junior Kelly Bryant against Syracuse. Swinney says it is OK to disagree as long as you aren't disagreeable.

Swinney told the lawmakers he knows every one of them loves South Carolina and if they could work together despite their differences, they could make the state an example for the rest of the nation.

After speaking to lawmakers inside the building, Swinney and his players walked outside, where they were presented with a new road sign that will be put up in several spots statewide. The sign says "Clemson University Football College National Champions 1981, 2016, 2018." The 2018 one is in larger typeface and is in the center.

WLTX