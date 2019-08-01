Clemson, SC (WLTX) - The Clemson Tigers are coming back to South Carolina, and fans will have an opportunity to welcome them back home.

The team is set to arrive at Greenville Spartanburg Airport at 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, the school announced. They will then return to the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex after buses are loaded.

Once the team gets back to the complex, a few members of the team are expected to address the crowd.

RELATED: President Trump invites Clemson to White House, congratulates them on title

RELATED: Outpouring of support for Clemson following National Championship win

RELATED: Orange Crush: Clemson topples 'Bama for national title

Clemson Football will conduct its full celebration with fans on Saturday, Jan. 12, when the team holds its Celebration of Champions parade.

RELATED: National championship parade and celebration set for January 12 at Clemson

Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16 Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The win gave the Tigers their third national championship overall, and second in the last three years.

The Tigers finished the season 15-0, becoming the first team to win a national championship, go undefeated, and win 15 games in Division I history.