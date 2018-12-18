The Clemson City Council is feeling confident about the Tigers' chances of making the National Championship game on Jan. 7, 2019.

During Monday's meeting, the council voted unanimously to suspend the city's open container law downtown and to close part of College Avenue to host a viewing party if the team is in the championship game.

The city hosted a similar event in 2017 and described it as "well attended, with minimal problems." The city council approved a similar event for the 2018 game, before the team lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

The council's confidence also extended to meeting schedules. The city changed the date of its January city council meeting from Jan. 7 to Jan. 11 to accommodate the potential game.

Council member Jerry Chapman also offered up a friendly amendment authorizing the chief of police to prepare for a recognition parade on Jan. 12.

Chapman made the suggestion, "in view of the fact that we will win on January 7," he said.