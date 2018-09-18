CLEMSON, SC — In the upstate Clemson is coming off a 38-7 victory over Georgia Southern but now they head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech.

Clemson will look to go 4-0 this weekend with a win over the Yellowjackets. But how will this defense perform against that storied triple option offense which leads the nation in rushing this season? Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables talks about the tools it will take to slow down Georgia Tech's rushing attack.

"It's still being very detailed and precise, physical, violent, disruptive, all those things and you got to be able to do it for four quarters."

Clemson defense is very talented and skilled. Venables is making his players away that they'll need to be very sharp mentally and not try to do too much because it will backfire against this kind of offense.

"Are we faster than most teams than it may seem? Maybe but if the fast guy isn't going in the right place, if he's not squeezing and closing, if he's not playing the dive when he's supposed to-just go down the list of all the responsibilities that everybody has on any particular play and not doing the little things right then they'll expose you," Venables said. "They make a lot of superior athletic teams look like fools and they have for a long time."

Offensively quarterback Kelly Bryant left the Georgia Southern game with a chest injury but he will practice this week so expect more of the QB combo in Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence.

Clemson and Georgia Tech kickoff in Atlanta on Saturday at 3:30 pm.

