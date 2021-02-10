Clemson cruises past Charleston Southern 91-59

The Tigers get back in the win column with a Friday afternoon victory over the Bucs from the Lowcountry.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Nick Honor had 17 points and seven assists, Al-Amir Dawes scored 16 points and Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59. Alex Hemenway hit a 3-pointer to give Clemson the lead for good and spark a 12-2 run that made it 26-17 with 4 minutes left in the first half.

Jamir Moore answered with a 3-pointer for Buccaneers but Honor made a 3 and then converted a three-point play before Dawes hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 30-15 lead about 2 minutes later.