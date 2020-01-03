COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson and South Carolina baseball concluded their series on Sunday with the Tigers taking a 5-2 win for a 2-1 series win.

Clemson got on the board first with a Bryar Hawkins RBI in the first inning. South Carolina responded in the second when Noah Campbell singled up the middle, causing two runs to score for the Gamecocks. The score would be 2-1 in favor of USC until the 7th inning when Hawkins had another RBI to tie the game at 2. That same inning, James Parker doubled to right, bringing in two runs for the Tigers. Clemson's scoring was topped off with an Adam Hackenberg RBI to make the final score 5-2.

With this win, Clemson improves to 9-2 overall on the season. South Carolina drops to 7-4.