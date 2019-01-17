COLUMBIA, S.C. — Not quite done celebrating the Clemson Tiger's NCAA National Football Championship win? Now you can grab a commemorative 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola and smile as you enjoy the sweet taste of victory.

The cans debuted during the parade celebration on Jan. 12 and a limited number were distributed to fans while supplies lasted.

Limited edition six-packs of Coke featuring Clemson's Tiger Paw and a salute to the football team's 2018 season title run will begin arriving at participating retailers such as Bi-Lo, Food Lion, Walmart and Publix this weekend.

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the title game and went undefeated, 15-0 for the season.

