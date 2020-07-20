Clemson's Derion Kendrick named to Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson's Derion Kendrick has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List. The award is presented to the nation's best defensive back.

The cornerback came to Clemson as a wide receiver, but made the switch to the secondary. Kendrick was named to the second-team All-ACC last season.

The Rock Hill, S.C. native had 30 solo tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups in 2019. For his career, Kendrick is credited with 51 tackles (3.0 for loss), six pass breakups and two interceptions, including one returned 38 yards for a touchdown.