Clemson, NFL mourn death of former player from Holly Hill

Dingle set longstanding records at Clemson as a defensive end and went on to play for the San Diego Chargers from 2000 to 2004.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Clemson University, on Thursday, confirmed the death of a former All-ACC defensive end who went on to play in the National Football League.

According to the university's athletics program, Adrian Dingle died on Tuesday at the age of 45. A cause was not immediately released.

Dingle was drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1999 but missed that season and ultimately played for the team from 2000 to 20004. Clemson said the best year of his professional career came in 2003 when he had six sacks and 16 total tackles for loss out of 37 tackles in all.

Before his NFL career, Dingle was a student and defensive MVP at Hill Roberts High School in Holly Hill. He came to Clemson in 1995 and started for his last three of four seasons.

The athletics program said he finished his college career with 180 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, and 23 sacks. His tackles for loss are still 11th best in Clemson history and the sack total is still ranked sixth.

But while many knew Dingle for his athletic accomplishments, his fiancee Amy Bell told People Magazine that he was far more in his personal life, describing his "infectious smile and his selfless love."

"His smile will live on through his gorgeous babies who loved their daddy beyond measure," she told the magazine.