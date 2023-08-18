South Carolina and Clemson settle for a scoreless draw

The Gamecocks and Tigers battled in their first match of the season but neither team could penetrate the opposing goal.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The 12th-ranked Gamecock women's soccer team opened the 2023 season at No. 25 Clemson Thursday night with the match ending in a scoreless draw.

In the 83rd minute, sophomore forward Shae O’Rourke gave South Carolina its best chance of the night, but came off just over the top left of the crossbar.

The Gamecocks finished the night with five shots and four corners with Heather Hinz recorded four saves. In goal for the Tigers, Halle Mackiewicz recorded two saves against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina will return to action for its home opener over Jacksonville on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 1:00 p.m. in Stone Stadium.