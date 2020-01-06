COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Tiger's offense just suffered a big loss.

On Monday, Dabo Swinney announced that WR Justyn Ross will miss the entire 2020 season due to a neck injury.

The rising junior went down during spring practice, and an x-ray showed a spinal issue that Ross has had since birth, but was never aware of. Ross will fly to Pittsburgh on Thursday and have surgery on Friday. Swinney said doctors are "very concerned" about Ross, and say there is a chance he may never play football again.

The head coach said that his star wide receiver feels great, but the concern is for future injury. Swinney also said that Ross is dealing with a bulging disc.

Ross came on the national scene his freshman year, catching 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. As a sophomore, the Alabama native had 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.