Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers earn ACC Weekly honors

QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Amari Rodgers have earned ACC Weekly honors after Clemson's 73-7 victory against Georgia Tech.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the ACC announced that QB Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Quarterback of the Week, while WR Amari Rodgers has been named ACC Receiver of the Week after Clemson's 73-7 win against Georgia Tech.

This is Lawrence's third ACC Quarterback of the Week honor in just five games so far this season. Including Rookie of the Week honors earned in 2018, the quarterback now has 10 career weekly awards, tying him with Deshaun Watson for second-most in school history. He is just one shy of tying Sammy Watkins with 11 career weekly honors.

In the win over Georgia Tech, Lawrence completed 24-of-32 passes with career high in passing yards (404) and passing touchdowns (five). This was the junior's first career 400-yard passing game. Lawrence is just the 10th Clemson QB to ever put up a 400-yard passing game.

Rodger's ACC Receiver of the Week selection is the first of his career. He is now the ninth different Clemson player to earn Receiver of the Week honors since 2011, joining Sammy Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins, Martavis Bryant, Artavis Scott, Mike Williams, Jordan Leggett, Tee Higgins and Diondre Overton.

Against Georgia Tech, Rodgers posted his third career 100-yard receiving game, finishing with a career-high 161 yards on six receptions, and two touchdowns. This was Rodgers' second multi-touchdown game of the season.