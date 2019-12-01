CLEMSON, S.C. — It's a party in Tigertown today as the Clemson Tigers are hosting a celebration of their national championship.

WLTX will have live coverage online of the big event.

The parade started at 9 a.m. in downtown Clemson.

It began at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street and proceed to Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field before taking a right onto Calhoun Drive and onto Fort Hill Street, and has now come to an end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.

The parade included players, coaches, administrators, special invited guests, the Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and more.

A stadium celebration is also planned inside Memorial Stadium. The official celebration will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will feature coaches, players and special guests.