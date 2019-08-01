Clemson will celebrate their national championship win with a parade and stadium celebration on Saturday, January 12, 2019.
The parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in downtown Clemson.
The parade will begin at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street and proceed to Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field before taking a right onto Calhoun Drive and onto Fort Hill Street, where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.
Officials say the parade will include players, coaches, administrators, special invited guests, the Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and more.
A stadium celebration is also planned for Saturday, January 12, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. Gates will open 7 a.m. Highlights from the Championship game will play on the video board until the parade begins. The parade will be shown live on the video board beginning at 9 a.m. The official celebration will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will feature coaches, players and special guests.
Officials say the celebration will conclude prior to noon so fans can attend the Clemson vs. Virginia Basketball game. Tickets are available for purchase here.