Clemson will celebrate their national championship win with a parade and stadium celebration on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

The parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. in downtown Clemson.

The parade will begin at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street and proceed to Highway 93 in front of Bowman Field before taking a right onto Calhoun Drive and onto Fort Hill Street, where it will end at the east side of Memorial Stadium.

Officials say the parade will include players, coaches, administrators, special invited guests, the Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and more.

PHOTOS: Clemson Celebrates National Championship SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide with a score of 44 to 16. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Adam Choice #26 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Adam Choice #26 and Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate with the trophy after their teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Christian Wilkins #42 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Gage Cervenka #59 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers walks off the field after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Kendall Joseph #34 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tidewith the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trayvon Mullen #1 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers celebrate their 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Christian Wilkins #42 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trayvon Mullen #1 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tidein the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Kendall Joseph #34 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tidewith the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Christian Wilkins #42 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney and Trayvon Mullen #1 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate their teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers celebrates his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers celebrate their 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Christian Wilkins #42 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates with the trophy after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney and Trayvon Mullen #1 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate their teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Jack Maddox #71 and Will Brown #82 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate their teams win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Tavien Feaster #28 of the Clemson Tigers celbrates after his teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney and Trayvon Mullen #1 of the Clemson Tigers celebrate their teams 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with the trophy in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers celebrate their 44-16 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide with a score of 44 to 16. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: The Clemson Tigers celebrate after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide with a score of 44 to 16. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

A stadium celebration is also planned for Saturday, January 12, 2019, beginning at 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. Gates will open 7 a.m. Highlights from the Championship game will play on the video board until the parade begins. The parade will be shown live on the video board beginning at 9 a.m. The official celebration will start at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will feature coaches, players and special guests.

Officials say the celebration will conclude prior to noon so fans can attend the Clemson vs. Virginia Basketball game. Tickets are available for purchase here.