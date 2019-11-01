Washington, DC (WLTX) - President Donald Trump said he will host the national champion Clemson Tigers just one week after they won it all.

President Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he'll meet with the team at the White House on Monday, January 14th.

"I look forward to hosting, right out of the great State of South Carolina, the 2019 NCAA Football Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House on Monday, January 14th. What a game, what a coach, what a team!"

Clemson defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 Monday to earn their second title in three years.

"Congratulations to a truly great football team, the Clemson Tigers, on an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team," Trump wrote the next day. "A big win also for the Great State of South Carolina. Look forward to seeing the team, and their brilliant coach, for the second time at the W.H."

The visit is a little earlier than expected. When Clemson won the title in 2017, they didn't make it up to the White House until June.

The White House visit will wrap up a busy weekend for the Tigers. On Saturday, they'll have a parade and a victory celebration in Clemson for the championship.