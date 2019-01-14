Washington, DC (WLTX/CBS) - Some food that's probably very familiar to them will be on the menu when the Clemson Tigers visit the White House Monday night.

The team is set to greet the president in the early evening as a celebration for winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last Monday.

He revealed to the White House press corps the menu for the big night.

"I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King with some pizza," Trump told reporters Monday morning in advance of the visit. "I really mean it. It'll be interesting. And I would think that's their favorite food. So we'll see what happens."

Clemson defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 44-16 to earn their second title in three years. It also capped a 15-0 season.

"A very great team, an unbelievable team," Trump also said.

The visit is a little earlier than expected. When Clemson won the title in 2017, they didn't make it up to the White House until June.

Weather could change the plans, however. Parts of the East Coast are still dealing with the effects of a massive winter storm.