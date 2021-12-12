Rock Hill native leads Clemson men's soccer to national championship win

Isaiah Reid scored both of Clemson's goals in the match-up against Washington, both of which went unanswered giving the team its third national title.

CARY, N.C. — Clemson men's soccer took home its third national championship on Sunday with a blowout 2-0 win over Washington for the NCAA College Cup Championship.

Clemson reports that junior forward Isaiah Reid's goal 27 seconds into the game had a lasting impact on how the game would proceed. And his second in the 15th minute ultimately sealed the deal. Reid is a Rock Hill native and, along with this powerhouse

It's been some time since the last two national championships which were in 1984 and 1987 according to the Associated Press. But this third win now means soccer has tied the football team for national victories - Tiger football took home its respective titles in 1981, 2016, and 2018.