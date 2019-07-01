SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Some South Carolina Chick-fil-A locations served up plenty of Clemson pride in the form of tiger paw biscuits Monday morning ahead of the CFP National Championship game.

The Clemson paw biscuits were only available at select locations on Monday, January 7th from 6-10:30 am.

Chick-fil-A Clemson

Locations we found serving up the Clemson spirit Monday morning were:

Chick-fil-A Clemson (Clemson, SC)

(Clemson, SC) Chick-fil-A Cherrydale Point (Greenville, SC)

(Greenville, SC) Chick-fil-A Savannah Highway (Charleston, SC)

Clemson plays Alabama in the National Championship at 8 p.m. Monday. ESPN will air game.