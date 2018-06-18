Whether it's high school, college or pro football, life after the game ends can be a difficult. But, it can also be an exciting time for former players.

What is the next stage of life? Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd is going through that transition. Tajh was the ACC leader in passing touchdowns, total touchdowns and passer rating when he graduated from Clemson .

The Phoebus High School product from the Hampton Roads area of Virginia was drafted in the sixth round by the Jets in 2014. He also appeared in a couple of preseason games with the Steelers in 2015 and played some Canadian football as well.

"So many coaches and so many mentors always talk about being more than a football player and one of the things that's hardest about that is that because you've spent you're entire life doing that. So, the moment that that ends, the biggest problem what it is that you don't know who you are anymore."

Now Boyd is tackling what's next for him. He has a lot on his plate right now including giving back at camps like the Bruce and Andre Ellington Camp in Moncks Corner.

"I got about 12 quarterbacks that I mentor in college football. So, really the biggest thing with them is taking them through the experiences that I've already had. If he already did it for me, why do I have to go do it again? It's kind of one those mindsets."

As far as how athletes can get even more involved in communities where they played, earn a living and give back what they learned to the next crop of upcoming quarterbacks, Tahj is also an example of how that can happen for a former college signal caller.

"I'm doing some real estate. We got a project in Clemson right now going up. It's an 118-unit condo/hotel. Super awesome. So that, I'm doing a little bit of broadcasting. I'm doing a little bit of everything man, but mainly it's making sure that every time I interact with somebody, I'm pouring something positive back into their life."

But who knows? He may be back on the field sooner than you think. There could be a Steve Spurrier Tajh connection.

"I got some calls, man, from some of the alternative leagues. You know, the new league that Mike Vick and Steve Spurrier and all of them are involved in, some teams from Canada reached out to me but really I'm just trying to make sure I'm in the right place mentally and physically if I want to pursue that."





© 2018 WLTX