Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins signs deal with Cincinnati Bengals

Former Clemson WR Tee Higgins signs rookie deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tee Higgins is officially a Bengal.

The former Clemson wide receiver announced on Tuesday that he signed his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins was taken by Cincinnati with the first pick of the second round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Tennessee native finished his Clemson career tied with Deandre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most touchdown receptions in school history (27). He is also the only player in program history to record double-digit touchdown receptions in consecutive seasons (12 in 2019, 13 in 2020).