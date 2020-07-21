x
Three Clemson Tigers named to Nagurski, Outland Watch List

Three Clemson Tigers have been named to the Nagurski, Outland preseason watch list
Credit: AP
Clemson's Tyler Davis (13) celebrates a fumble recovery with teammates James Skalski (47) and K'Von Wallace (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, three Clemson Tigers were named to preseason watch lists.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski were named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, given to the National Defensive Player of the Year. 

This is the second honor of the week for Skalski, who was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday. 

It's also the second honor for Tyler Davis, who was named to the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list, along with his teammate, offensive tackle Jackson Carman. 