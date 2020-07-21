Three Clemson Tigers named to Nagurski, Outland Watch List

Three Clemson Tigers have been named to the Nagurski, Outland preseason watch list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, three Clemson Tigers were named to preseason watch lists.

Defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker James Skalski were named to the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, given to the National Defensive Player of the Year.

This is the second honor of the week for Skalski, who was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday.