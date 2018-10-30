CLEMSON, SC — Clemson's current freshman quarterback is doing things that a former freshman quarterback did and Trevor Lawrence is already leaving his mark.

Trevoe threw 4 touchdowns and a career high 314 yards in Clemson's 59-10 victory at FSU. He was named the ACC Co-Rookie of the week.

After that game he broke Deshaun Watson's freshman record for passing yards (1,466) and touchdowns (16). Trevor has 1,490 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Now the rookie out of Georgia is one win away from setting the new record for wins as a true freshman starter another record Watson's which was four wins.

The Tigers host Louisville on Sunday at noon in Death Valley. The Cardinals allowed former Dutch Fork running back Matt Colburn run for a career high 243 yards and 3 touchdowns on Saturday.

© 2018 WLTX