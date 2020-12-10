Trevor Lawrence named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week after 42-17 win over Miami

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week after his team's 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Trevor Lawrence has been named Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson's 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday.

This is Lawrence's second ACC weekly honor of the season. He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after Clemson's win over Wake Forest in week one.

Against Miami, the junior QB completed 29-of-41 passes, both season highs, for 292 yards and three touchdown passes. Lawrence also added eight rushes for 34 yards and a rushing touchdown.