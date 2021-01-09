Where to watch Clemson vs. Georgia in Duke's Mayo Classic

The Tigers are taking on the Bulldogs on neutral ground in Charlotte, North Carolina. Here's how you can catch the game if you didn't snag a ticket.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two of the South's biggest gridiron rivals are starting out their seasons with a score to settle.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Clemson Tigers are set to be one of the football battles on Saturday with the bout even heading to neutral ground in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Clemson is currently ranked second in the Coaches Poll and third in the AP poll while Georgia is ranked fifth in both polls. Having heavyweights like that in a season opener is pretty rare.

But what do you do if you weren't lucky enough to snag tickets and a trip up north? It looks like you may be in luck. There are a few ways you can follow the game. Here are a few details you'll need to know.

Clemson vs. Georgia fast facts

When is the game?

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 4

Where is it being played?

Bank of America Stadium at 800 S. Mint Street, Charlotte, North Carolina

Where can I watch the game?

ABC will be carrying the Duke's Mayo on TV. The game can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for Free) and on ESPN+.

Can I listen on the radio?