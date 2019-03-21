Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- 1970 was the first time the most elite college basketball players went dancing in Columbia.

Many believe it's all thanks in part to former USC Men's Basketball Coach, Frank McGuire.

"He amped up everybody's game. He brought in winning teams and he also saw a need for a big arena," said Margaret Dunlap, a librarian of the Local History Department at the Richland Library.

McGuire changed how the nation saw Columbia, experts say.

That's because, in 1969, we got our big arena: the Columbia Coliseum.

"Which at the time was the biggest arena Columbia had ever had," said Dunlap. "That was the turning point, I think, when Frank McGuire came and the Coliseum was constructed."

The following year came March Madness. All games were played at the Columbia Coliseum.

"It would have been pretty awe-inspiring to the inhabitants of Columbia," said Dunlap. "It would have been echoey, it would have been tall, it would have been very crowded and loud. I think that just drives up the excitement of the whole game."

In the East Regional Semifinals, North Carolina State went head-to-head with St. Bonaventure and Villanova took on Niagara.

St. Bonaventure and Villanova would advance to the regional finals, also played in Columbia, before St. Bonaventure faced Jacksonville in the Final Four, played in Maryland.

UCLA would take the crown in 1970. They beat Jacksonville 80-69.

"I think once we set that standard of, 'No, we're not just a small town. We can have a big arena here', once we realized we could get away with that, then we started to dream even bigger and that's when the current facility was designed and constructed," said Dunlap. "Now we can hold twice as many people."

In 2002 came the Carolina Center, known today as the Colonial Life Arena.

Dunlap authored a blog post for the Richland Library, taking a look at the history of basketball in Columbia. Check out the blog post with historic photographs here.

Don't forget to visit the Richland Library's main branch to catch a glance of the NCAA photos, taking a look at big basketball moments throughout history in the Capital City.