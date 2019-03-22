A little more than a month has passed since Devontae Shuler was at the Colonial Life Arena.

The Irmo native played his first game in Columbia as member of the Ole Miss Rebels. For Shuler, the homecoming was bittersweet as USC earned a 79-64 win over Ole Miss.

But Shuler and the Rebels have earned a second act at the CLA. The Rebels are back in the NCAA Tournament and much to Shuler's delight, the NCAA Tournament selection committee put the Rebels on a path back to Columbia where Shuler hopes for a better result this time around.

"This is what I've been waiting for," Shuler said.

"I felt the last time we came here, I didn't have much distractions. I just felt there was a lot of pressure on me which I've been dealing with my whole life. This is why we have another opportunity for me to show my family and friends what I'm capable of doing and not just me showing what I'm capable of doing but my team to show what it's capable of doing and for us to get this win and move on to the next round."

To move to the round of 32, Ole Miss will have to get by Oklahoma in an SEC-Big 12 showdown.