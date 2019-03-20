COLUMBIA, S.C. — With a host of activities and events set for the next few days during the March Madness basketball tournament, visitors and locals may need a little help getting around Columbia.

The Colonial Life Arena is hosting first and second round games on Friday and Sunday, the first time the city's had the tournament in 49 years.

RELATED: Open practice times for Thursday March Madness in Columbia

Visitors to the city should look for volunteers with light blue shirts with "Ask Me" on the front. Created specifically for March Madness, the volunteers are from the area, and will be placed around the city to answer any or all of questions, from how to get around the area to times of events.

RELATED: What you need to know for Columbia's basketball FanFest

Volunteers will be located at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday. They will also be between the Colonial Life Arena and Convention Center from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.

RELATED: Ways to get to the 'madness' at Colonial Life Arena

RELATED: Where to park for March Madness

Outside of March Madness, a clean and safe team will also be located in The Vista daily to make sure all visitors feel secure, while also offering recommendations for attractions in the general area.

Officials say the team will be in full force this weekend helping visitors and locals to have a clean and enjoyable experience.

For more information and a full list of events, click here.

RELATED: Entertainment around Columbia for March Madness

RELATED: Free events for March Madness on Saturday