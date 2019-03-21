COLUMBIA, S.C. — In October of 2018, Colonial Life Arena implemented a clear bag policy.

The policy, which mirror's USC Athletics' policy, regulates the size and types of bags that may be brought into the Arena by guests.

Officials say the policy was put in place to enhance guest safety and provide more expedited entry for events.

While bags are generally not encouraged, you can bring the following types of bags into the arena.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" -- A logo no larger than 4.5" x 3.4" can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" -- approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

Medically necessary items, after proper inspection and tagging

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to:

Purses larger than a clutch bag

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/Drawstring bags

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Diaper bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

This policy is specific to bags and is not an all-inclusive list of items that are prohibited. A list of additional prohibited items is available here.