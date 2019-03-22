The final game on Friday's schedule at the Colonial Life Arena will have VCU taking on UCF and it will mark the third game where a Palmetto State product will make his debut in the Big Dance.

Former Lake Marion Gator De'Riante Jenkins is the second leading scorer on the VCU roster, averaging 11.4 points per game. Jenkins grew up in Eutaville which is roughly an hour or so drive to Columbia.

This will not be De'Riante's first game at the Colonial Life Arena. He played in two state championship games with the Lake Marion Gators who won it all in 2013.

On Friday, Jenkins hopes he will once again be a part of a winning team at the CLA.